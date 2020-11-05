Veterans Day parade scheduled in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Legion Post #158 will hold its Veterans Day parade on Wednesday, November 11.
Starting at 4 p.m., veterans from all branches of service will move through the uptown Jackson area.
The parade will start at the Frozen Food Locker on S. High St. and go north on High St., then turn west on Main St. and turn south on Russell St. Watch out for street closures along the route.
According to Jackson police, parking will be restricted along the parade route starting at 2 p.m. Vehicles parked after 2 p.m. will be towed from the street. Parking will be restored immediately following the parade.
