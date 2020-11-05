Union City Schools to restrict home basketball game attendance

UNION CITY , Tenn. (KFVS) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the attendance capacity at home Golden Tornado basketball games will be limited.
The Marty Sisco Gymnasium normally holds 1,200 attendees. It will be reduced to 450 this season.
There will be no assigned seating nor designated areas sectioned off and fans will be encouraged to socially distance as much as possible.
All current “All-Sports Pass” holders will have the opportunity to receive a basketball season pass at no charge.
Pass holders will simply need to show their pass to UCHS secretary Linda Graham to receive the new basketball pass.
Students who have already purchased “Student All-Sports Passes” will also be able to receive basketball season passes by Friday, November 13.
Face masks will be required for entry and temperature will be taken upon fans entering the gymnasium. Standard TSSAA COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.