Sunny skies for the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We saw a mix of high clouds and sunshine today but skies will clear area wide this evening. This will allow for temperatures to cool trough the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by Friday morning will be in the middle 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and warm for this time of the year. We will see highs reach the lower 70s with light winds. This great weather looks to continue through the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a few more clouds on Sunday. Highs temperatures both days look to reach the middle 70s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.