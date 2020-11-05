16th annual Spaghetti Day goes on in Cape Girardeau with COVID-19 precautions in place

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th annual Cape Parks and Recreation Spaghetti Day took place on Thursday afternoon, November 5 at the Arena Building.
This year’s dinner looks a little different due to COVID-19 regulations, with social distancing, outside lines and round table restaurant-style dining to keep people safe.
Recreation Division manager Scott Williams explained how you can get a hot meal.
“We’re offering three types of service at lunch today. Delivery, carry out and dine in. At supper, we are offering dine-in, carry-out and curbside. We are offering this for the community to come out in a safe manor and enjoy the event and get out of the house in a safe environment.”
Spaghetti Day is open until 7 p.m. and sees more than 3,500 people throughout the day.
It is the Parks and Recreation Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
