SIU’s holiday craft sale goes virtual for 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 42nd annual Holiday Craft Sale will go virtual for 2020.
Organizers say it will also be expanded to three weeks.
For decades, Southern Illinois University says people have gone to the Student Center the first weekend of December to find the latest arts, crafts and more.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sale is going online. It will launch at noon on Dec. 1 on the Student Center homepage and run through noon on Dec. 21.
Vendors can sign up until 5 p.m. on November 13.
The Student Center’s Craft Shop will host a virtual shopping database featuring a variety of work by campus and regional artists and craftspeople.
