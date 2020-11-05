S7HD reports 38 newCOVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases, of a total of 2,003 positive cases,
Alexander County has five new cases, Hardin County has one new case, Johnson County has seven new cases, Massac County has eight new cases, Pulaski has nine new cases, and Union also has eight new cases.
There are currently 703 active cases in the region.
The health department is also reporting 35 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total of recovered persons to 1,271.
Southern Seven reports 26 deaths in the Southern Seven region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.