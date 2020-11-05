Shawnee National Forest Christmas Tree permits available online

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest is offering Christmas Tree permits online through Recreation.gov beginning November 9.
“For families interested in creating new traditions, a trip to the local national forest to cut their own Christmas tree is the perfect opportunity to discover nature, while enjoying time together in search of the perfect holiday tree,” said Michael Crump, Acting Forest Supervisor.
Christmas Tree Permits cost $5.00 (one permit allowed per household), plus a $2.50 online transaction fee.
The permit allows for one Eastern Red Cedar tree to be cut and taken home.
Permittees must harvest the Eastern Red Cedar on Shawnee National Forest land and chainsaws may be used for cutting the tree.
Permittees must also follow Forest Service motor vehicle restrictions in removal and hauling of their Christmas tree.
Trees cannot be cut from any restricted areas listed on the permit.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/shawnee.
Visitors will need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
It is important to carefully read all the information on the website prior to purchasing the permit.
A change from last year is that no permits will be sold at Shawnee National Forest offices, but rather the permit is available only online.
