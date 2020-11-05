SEMO announces women’s basketball 2020-21 schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced the 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule.
The Redhawks have 25 regular-season games scheduled, including 14 at the Show Me Center.
They will play four of their five non-conference opponents at home. SEMO will begin the season against Missouri Baptist on Nov. 28 in Cape Girardeau.
They will host University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Dec. 1, Eastern Michigan on Dec. 6 and Western Illinois on Dec. 11. They will then hit the road to face longtime rival Southern Illinois on Dec. 13 before starting OVC play.
SEMO starts conference play against UT Martin on Dec. 18 at home. SEMO will face UT Martin twice this year along with Tennessee Tech, Murray State, Austin Peay, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State.
The Redhawks will travel to Belmont on Jan. 7 and host Jacksonville State on Feb. 6, completing the OVC slate.
The 2021 OVC Women’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 3-6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the fourth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.
According to the University, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, capacity at the Show Me Center will be reduced with proper social distancing between seating groups. Season tickets for the 2020-21 SEMO basketball season are on sale for $95 per seat and available for Upper Level Reserved Seats only.
Lower Level season tickets are sold out.
