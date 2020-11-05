SEMO announces 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s men’s basketball team will play 27 games with 12 matchups at the Show Me Center for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
SEMO starts its first season under Head Coach Brad Korn at the Negro League Baseball Museum Tip-Off Classic in Kansas City, Mo. on November 27-28. The Redhawks face Northern Colorado on Nov. 27 and either host Kansas City or Avila College on Nov. 28.
“I’m excited for the challenge our schedule presents,” said Korn. “This year we pushed everything back and our furthest game is a five-hour bus ride. It was more important for our team to stay local, stay safe and get some good competitive games that will prepare us for the Ohio Valley Conference.”
The Redhawks will open their 20-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule at UT Martin on Dec. 12 and then host the Skyhawks in their OVC home-opener six days later on Dec. 18.
The rest of SEMO’s home conference schedule includes:
- Tennessee State - Jan. 2
- Murray State on Jan. 14
- Austin Peay - Jan. 16
- SIU Edwardsville - Jan. 28
- Eastern Illinois - Jan. 30
- Tennessee Tech - Feb. 4
- Jacksonville State - Feb. 6
Away games include:
- Tennessee Tech - Dec. 30
- Belmont - Jan. 7
- Tennessee State - Jan. 9
- Morehead State - Jan. 21
- Eastern Kentucky - Jan. 23
- Murray State - Feb. 11
- Austin Peay - Feb. 13
- Eastern Illinois - Feb. 25
- SIU Edwardsville - Feb. 27
The 2021 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is set for Mar. 3-6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the fourth year in a row the event will be held at that venue.
In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, capacity at the Show Me Center will be reduced with proper social distancing between seating groups.
Season tickets for the 2020-21 SEMO Basketball season are on sale for $95 per seat and available for Upper Level Reserved Seats only. You can click here to buy tickets online or call the athletics ticket office at 573-651-2113.
Lower Level season tickets are sold out.
