Public meeting set for Carbondale’s Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -The transportation station in Downtown Carbondale is where the Amtrak and buses roll through. Commuters and the city realized the station is too small, overgrown and outdated. The City recognized an upgrade is needed.
The city secured nearly $14 million in grants from the federal government.
Now, the city is hosting a meeting for residents to voice their opinions and ask questions.
City Diversity Compliance Officer, Alicia Jackson, is excited for the upcoming meeting. “This is an opportunity for the community to come and join us on zoom and asking questions things you don’t understand about the plan that I put out there that’s a part of the process of building the multi modal”
Residents will not see the station be built right away Jackson said.
“Right now, we just have our DBE plan and we’ll be sharing that with the community on the 9. Then we have to start finding the architects, the designers, the contractors. It’s a huge process before you actual see physical work happening,” said Jackson.
The next step for the city is to send their plans to the Federal Transit Authority.
“And hopefully they’ll approve it and then well go from there. As far as our portion I think well, they’ll be working with us to make sure we are sticking to that requirement,” stated Jackson.
Jackson stated that even though residents will not see the final product now, they should be excited for the future of the Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station. “Be excited, this is awesome. Its going to be great its going to be so beneficial for Southern Illinois not just for Carbondale.”
The meeting will be on November 9th from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Zoom.
To reserve a spot, head to the Carbondale Website.
