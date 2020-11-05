Paducah Public Schools to go to all-virtual lessons

By Amber Ruch | November 5, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:34 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Public School District announced it will go to all-virtual lessons, as recommended by the health department.

The schools will move to all virtual starting on Friday, November 6 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. This will be in effect until Friday, Nov. 13.

They said a decision on postseason extracurricular activities will be announced on Friday after talking to the local health department.

“The decision to stay all-virtual or return to in-person learning is a week-to-week decision,” the school district said on Facebook.

They said they will consult with local health officials on Friday, Nov. 13, and announce plans for the week of Nov. 16-20 then.

