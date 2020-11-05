OVC releases men’s, women’s conference basketball schedules

(KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference announced its men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules for the 2020-21 season.
The schedules increased from 18 to 20 conference games for the season due to a delayed start date. Overall teams will play every OVC team once and nine schools twice.
In order to give teams flexibility to complete their non-conference schedules, schools were given discretion to schedule their two games with their “travel partner” separate from the remainder of the conference schedule. One of those two games must be scheduled before the holiday break and the other can be scheduled any time during the basketball season.
“Our athletics directors explored a number of scheduling options designed to address the scheduling challenges we may face due to the pandemic,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “Ultimately, they decided to adopt schedules that increase the opportunity for conference competition while staying true to our traditional conference scheduling structure and pattern.”
The 2021 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 3-6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the fourth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.
Teams will follow approved safety protocols established in partnership with the NCAA’s Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball and OVC guidance as it evolves based on science.
2020-21 OVC Men’s and Women’s schedule (dates subject to change)
“Flex” Games – TBD Date
- Austin Peay at Murray State
- Murray State at Austin Peay
- Belmont at Tennessee State *Tennessee State at Belmont *Eastern Illinois at SIUE
- SIUE at Eastern Illinois *Eastern Kentucky at Morehead State
- Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky
- Jacksonville State at Tennessee Tech
- Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State
- Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
- UT Martin at Southeast Missouri
Wednesday, December 30
- Austin Peay at Tennessee State
- Murray State at Belmont
- Eastern Illinois at Eastern Kentucky
- UT Martin at Jacksonville State
- SIUE at Morehead State
- Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, January 2
- Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay
- Belmont at UT Martin
- Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
- Jacksonville State at SIUE
- Morehead State at Murray State
- Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri
Thursday, January 7
- Austin Peay at SIUE
- Southeast Missouri at Belmont
- Murray State at Eastern Illinois
- Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky
- Tennessee Tech at Morehead State
- UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, January 9
- Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois
- UT Martin at Belmont
- Tennessee Tech at Eastern Kentucky
- Jacksonville State at Morehead State
- Murray State at SIUE
- Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State
Thursday, January 14
- Austin Peay at UT Martin
- Belmont at Tennessee Tech
- Morehead State at Eastern Illinois
- Eastern Kentucky at SIUE
- Tennessee State at Jacksonville State
- Murray State at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, January 16
- Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri
- Belmont at Jacksonville State
- Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Illinois
- Morehead State at SIUE
- Murray State at UT Martin
- Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Thursday, January 21
- Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay
- Eastern Illinois at Belmont
- UT Martin at Eastern Kentucky
- Jacksonville State at Murray State
- Southeast Missouri at Morehead State
- SIUE at Tennessee State
Saturday, January 23
- Jacksonville State at Austin Peay
- SIUE at Belmont
- Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
- Southeast Missouri at Eastern Kentucky
- UT Martin at Morehead State
- Tennessee Tech at Murray State
Thursday, January 28
- Belmont at Austin Peay
- Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
- Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee Tech
- Morehead State at Jacksonville State
- Tennessee State at Murray State
- SIUE at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, January 30
- Tennessee State at Austin Peay
- Belmont at Murray State
- Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri
- Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State
- Morehead State at Tennessee Tech
- SIUE at UT Martin
Thursday, February 4
- Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky
- Belmont at Eastern Illinois
- Jacksonville State at UT Martin
- Murray State at Morehead State
- Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
- Tennessee State at SIUE
Saturday, February 6
- Austin Peay at Morehead State
- Belmont at SIUE
- Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois
- Murray State at Eastern Kentucky
- Jacksonville State at Southeast Missouri
- Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Thursday, February 11
- UT Martin at Austin Peay
- Eastern Kentucky at Belmont
- Eastern Illinois at Jacksonville State
- Morehead State at Tennessee State
- Southeast Missouri at Murray State
- SIUE at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, February 13
- Southeast Missouri at Austin Peay
- Morehead State at Belmont
- Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech
- Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee State
- SIUE at Jacksonville State
- UT Martin at Murray State
Thursday, February 18
- SIUE at Austin Peay
- Jacksonville State at Belmont
- Eastern Illinois at Murray State
- Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri
- Morehead State at UT Martin
- Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State
Saturday, February 20
- Eastern Illinois at Austin Peay
- Tennessee Tech at Belmont
- Eastern Kentucky at UT Martin
- Jacksonville State at Tennessee State
- Morehead State at Southeast Missouri
- SIUE at Murray State
Thursday, February 25
- Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech
- Belmont at Eastern Kentucky
- Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
- Murray State at Jacksonville State
- Tennessee State at Morehead State
- UT Martin at SIUE
Saturday, February 27
- Austin Peay at Jacksonville State
- Belmont at Morehead State
- UT Martin at Eastern Illinois
- Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky
- Murray State at Tennessee Tech
- Southeast Missouri at SIUE
Wednesday, March 3
- OVC Tournament First Round (Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.)
Thursday, March 4
- OVC Tournament Quarterfinals (Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.)
Friday, March 5
- OVC Tournament Semifinals (Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.)
Saturday, March 6
- OVC Tournament Championship (Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.)
