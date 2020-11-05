9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, November 5.
The following new patients are: two male teens, one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman in her 40s, one man in his 50s and one woman in her 60s.
The health department said a total of 176 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including two deaths.
Currently, two COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 22 patients are isolating at home and 150 have recovered.
