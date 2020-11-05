Missouri Office of Workforce Development hosts virtual career fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Office of Workforce Development has a creative way to help unemployed Missourian’s find the right job for them.
Missouri Director of Workforce Development, Mardy Leathers, said they have a mission to help people find jobs during the pandemic.
“We have about 226,000 job postings currently in Missouri,” Leathers said.
They’re doing it through their Return Strong Virtual Job Fair.
“We launched Return Strong which is all about helping Missourians skill up and get back to work,” stated Leathers.
Leathers said that right now about 320,000 people are looking for work in the Show-Me-State. “We have Missourians who have lost their jobs especially in the hospitality, food and beverage sectors.”
Instead of having job seekers walk into a room filled with many companies looking to hire. They are making a way for people to talk to employers right from their computer screens.
“Just like this, it’s like a zoom chat you go into this virtual setting, and you’re able to then go into a break out room with any individual employer,” he said.
The virtual career fair started back in July.
“We’ve had nearly 1500 employers participate and over 3,000 job seekers participate,” said Leathers.
Just this month they have three jobs fairs scheduled. Leathers said he hopes those who are unemployed participate in the virtual job fair and learn about the opportunities here in Missouri.
“We want to be able to protect those jobs that Missouri’s held for years but at the same time we also want to cultivate growth in other sectors during this time period,” he said.
All upcoming November fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 10 , 17, Dec. 1, 8, and 15.
You can register here: returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com
