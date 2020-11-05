McCracken County Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating or identifying a truck suspected in the theft of an enclosed trailer.
Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Kentucky Dam Road in reference to the theft of a 6x12 enclosed utility trailer from a storage facility.
The victim reported that the trailer was stolen sometime overnight.
Deputies located surveillance video from the location and a photo is attached to this release.
The vehicle appears to be an older model red or maroon Chevrolet four door truck with distinctive silver wheels.
If anyone has information to the location of the stolen trailer, or information related to the Chevrolet truck, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Detectives at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency. I
