Man on bicycle dies after crash with truck in Alexander County, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a truck on Thursday morning, November 5.
According to the preliminary crash report from Illinois State Police, 58-year-old David Coleson, from Olive Branch, Ill., was riding a bicycle south on Illinois Route 3 near Airport Road around 6 a.m.
A 2004 white Chevrolet truck driven by a 54-year-old Olive Branch man was also going south on Rte. 3 and started to pass the bicycle.
Troopers say Coleson turned left on his bicycle, directly in the path of the truck, and the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting him.
Coleson was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to ISP, the road was closed for about 30 minutes for the crash investigation.
