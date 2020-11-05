Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 10K deaths from COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is holding a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new COVID-19 cases and 97 additional deaths on Thursday.
In the Heartland, the newly reported deaths included a woman in her 80s from Franklin County, a man in his 80s from Jackson County, a woman in her 90s from Randolph County, a woman in her 70s from Saline County, a woman in her 80s from Saline County and a woman in her 50s from Williamson County.
Currently, there are 3,891 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Illinois. Of these patients, 772 are in the ICU and 343 are on ventilators.
A total of 447,491 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,030 deaths.
Currently, 8,116,728 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
