Gov. Parson: Mo. continues to focus on testing, expanding capacity across state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is holding a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 5.
During the briefing, Gov. Parson will also give an update on the supplemental budget special session, which began Thursday, and other current events in the state.
He said the Pfizer facility in Chesterfield, Mo. was leading the way on COVID-19 vaccine production. The governor said their vaccine is currently expected to be the first available.
Missouri cases
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 2,495 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
As of Monday, 1,774 COVID-19 patients are in Missouri hospitals. Of these patients, 511 are in the ICU and 233 are on ventilators.
A total of 196,576 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 3,106 deaths.
Currently, 2,624,970 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 15.2 percent.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Thursday morning and included data reported through Monday, Nov. 2. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
