More than 115K total cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 5.
During the briefing, Gov. Beshear will announce what counties will enter the “Red Zone" for next week.
Counties in the Red Zone are urged to operate under reduction recommendations.
Red Zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
Heartland counties in the Red Zone include: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Graves, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 115,277 cases of COVID-19, including 1,534 deaths, on Thursday, November 5.
KDPH also reported a total of 20,304 recoveries.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 6.50 percent.
Currently, 2,166,568 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.