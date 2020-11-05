First Alert Thursday Forecast

Our dry, mild pattern is set to continue into, and even a bit beyond, the upcoming weekend….before we turn cooler next week. Lots of high clouds early today will gradually push off to the southeast, but even with the clouds around we should still make it into the upper 60s to low 70s by this afternoon. It should be mainly clear and pleasant tonight and into tomorrow. Over the weekend the flow becomes southwesterly…which should lead to even warmer temps but a bit more wind and humidity. Afternoon highs will be well into the 70s this weekend….quite warm for this time of year.