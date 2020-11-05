Egyptian Health Department reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases

By Ashley Smith | November 5, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:51 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County residents who have died related to COVID-19 and 27 new cases in the region.

Saline County has 15 new cases, Gallatin County has four new cases, and White County has eight cases.

Saline County has had a total of 782 lab confirmed positives, including 14 deaths.

White County has had a total of 350 lab-confirmed positives, including Six deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 151 lab-confirmed positives, including two deaths.

