Egyptian Health Department reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County residents who have died related to COVID-19 and 27 new cases in the region.
Saline County has 15 new cases, Gallatin County has four new cases, and White County has eight cases.
Saline County has had a total of 782 lab confirmed positives, including 14 deaths.
White County has had a total of 350 lab-confirmed positives, including Six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 151 lab-confirmed positives, including two deaths.
