Death investigation underway in Cape Girardeau, foul play not suspected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau.
Officers responded to the corner of S. Lorimier and Merriwether Streets after 7 a.m. in reference to a medical call on Thursday morning, November 5.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased male inside of a vehicle.
The man has not been identified and the cause of death is not clear.
Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann said the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
