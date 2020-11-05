COVID-19 counseling available at Cape Girardeau testing site

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Show Me Hope is a statewide FEMA-funded disaster response program that has coronavirus councilors available to help those in need.
On Thursdays, crisis counselors are on location at the COVID-19 testing site located in the 4H shelter in Arena Park.
Counseling team leader Janey Piper explained the types of problems she sees across the heartland.
“A lot of the things that we are seeing right now are related socially since everyone is being quarantined," she said. "Having to social distance, that interaction that you get from people, people are really missing that so that’s really what we are seeing mainly. And a lot of things that have been face to face that are moved online are also a struggle right now too.”
Piper said the councilors have been teaching stress management, anger management and self-care to make sure people are taking care of themselves.
The free COVID-19 testing at Arena Park is every Thursday and goes until December 10, while the Show Me Hope crisis counselors will be available in our area until June 2021.
