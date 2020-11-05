Cloudy and Mild Morning

Clouds have moved in over the Heartland keeping temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Clouds will stay around for a good period today but gradually decrease heading into the afternoon so there will be some peaks of sunshine. No rain is expected. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Clear and sunny skies welcome Friday morning. There will be some clouds over the weekend, but the forecasting for the end of the week through Sunday looks dry with the low 70s during the afternoon.
Our next system to watch will be a cold front on Tuesday that will very likely bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder to the Heartland.
-Lisa
