City of Carbondale to hold a virtual Veterans Day service

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will hold their annual Veterans Day service virtually this year.
The video will show the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard’s three-volley salute, the raising of the flag by Scouts BSA Troop 66B, and the decoration of graves at Snider Hill Cemetery by members and friends of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.
The Virtual Veterans Day Service will be released Wednesday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
For more information, contact Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.
