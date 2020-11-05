Carbondale man charged with criminal trespass, assaulting a police officer

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Khilan T. Vaughn, of Carbondale, was arrested on trespass and assault charges.
Around 6:25 a.m., Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 500 block of East Willow Street, after a report of a home invasion in progress.
The officers learned that Vaughn had fled towards 800 block of North Wall Street, when the victim saw him.
Police located Vaughn, he was armed and began threatening the officers.
He attempted to flee on foot, but police caught him.
During the arrest, Vaughn received a minor injury.
He was treated at a local hospital.
Vaughn was charged with Criminal Trespass to Residence, Aggravated Assault-Police Officer, Obstructing A Peace Officer and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
The investigation revealed he also unlawfully entered a vacant residence during this incident.
