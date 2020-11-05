Cape Girardeau and Paducah airports will add lactation rooms during terminal construction

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Traveling with an infant can be challenging, but soon mothers won’t have to worry about feedings at small airports-thanks to a new law championed by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.
“We felt it was the right thing to do,” Dennis Rouleau said.
Barkley Regional Airport Director Dennis Rouleau said they already planned to put in a private room for new moms to breastfeed their babies.
Now all small airports will be required to take the same step, under the Friendly Airports for Mother’s Improvement Law.
Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, who has two young children of her own, helped push the measure through back in 2018.
“I can’t imagine anyone being objected to it. But, having it as a law is helpful.,” Rouleau said.
He said the plan right now is to put lactation rooms in the lobby and in the gate area.
“The mother’s room is just a small part of this brand new terminal,” he said.
Rouleau also said they’re planning a 42-million dollar renovation that will bring the building up to code while adding new amenities for travelers.
He said November and December is their slow season and most travelers right now are on business. He’s looking forward to families returning to Barkley Regional and taking advantage of the upcoming changes.
Barkley’s terminal project is expected to be completed in 2023.
The Director at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport said they are also putting in a mother’s room and will complete terminal upgrades that same year.
