What you need to know Nov. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 4.
Sunny, beautiful fall weather continues in the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are slightly warmer in the 40s.
Light clouds will move in throughout the afternoon, but there will still be plenty of sunshine.
Highs will be in the low 70s.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper-40s.
Above average temperatures, dry conditions and plenty of sunshine will stick around for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Afternoon highs will be in the 70s.
The next chance of rain will be early next week.
- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. As of early Wednesday morning, neither President Trump or Democrat Joe Biden have the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.
- Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Dick Durbin both win reelection for their seats in the Senate.
- Representative Mike Bost won his reelection bid in southern Illinois for his seat in Congress.
- Republican Mike Parson wins election for governor in Missouri.
- Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summer said the exact number for voter turnout in the county has not been tabulated, but states it has been greater than any other year.
- Most of the Heartland’s general election results are in. Click here to check on the results.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with COVID-19 can still vote in person.
- A veteran Republican operative is organizing an “army” of volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign to monitor voting in Democratic-leaning areas on Tuesday.
- A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to take “extraordinary measures” to deliver ballots in time to be counted in Wisconsin and around Detroit, including using a priority mail service.
