Sen. McConnell discussed 2020 General Election results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a news conference to discuss the results of the 2020 General Election.
Sen. McConnell is spoke at the Omni Louisville Hotel at 10 a.m. about winning his reelection bid to the Senate, the undecided presidential race, tight Senate races and COVID-19 post-election.
The 78-year-old Senator won a seventh term in Kentucky. He defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot.
During his news conference McConnell expressed confidence in retaining both Republican seats in North Carolina, but is cautiously optimistic about the race in Maine.
He believes lawyers will get involved in the Georgia race.
McConnell is also watching the undecided presidential race.
Now that the election is over, McConnell wants to concentrate on working on a COVID-19 relief plan.
