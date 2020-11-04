Vehicle lands on speed limit sign after rolling over, hitting tree

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning rollover crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 4.
The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. near Sedalia on the 6400 block of State Route 94.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, George Belcher, the driver of a white vehicle, told deputies he looked down to put his drink back in the center console and when he looked back up the vehicle was off the road.
Belcher overcorrected and the vehicle hit a tree, rolled and landed on top of a speed limit sign in the front yard of a home.
Pictures of the crash from the sheriff’s office show some extensive damage to the vehicle.
Belcher was not hurt in the crash.
