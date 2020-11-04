Tracking clouds tonight and Thursday...but the nice temperatures are here to stay through the weekend

Lots of sunshine still expected through most of the afternoon, although clouds will be increasing from the west. Thicker clouds take over tonight and stick with us through much of Thursday. The clouds will keep us a little milder tonight, with lows mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will slowly move out of the Heartland late in the day on Thursday for the western counties, but eastern counties will likely see clouds hang around until after sunset. Highs on Thursday should still make it into the mid and upper 60s. The weekend looks dry and warm, with highs in the lower to mid 70s.