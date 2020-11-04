State legislator reacts to Ill. Fair Tax Amendment failing to pass

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -On election day, Illinois voters hit the polls to decide whether they wanted to vote for the fair tax that was backed by Governor JB Pritzker.
The amendment needed 60 percent “yes” to pass. If approved, it would have increased the tax on higher-income residents. Most taxpayers making less than $250,000 a year would not have seen an increase
Pritzker’s looking for ways to close the state’s $7 billion budget deficit.
Paul Jacobs, the newly elected state house member of the 115th District, said the problem with the fair tax was businesses would get taxed heavily.
“We definitely made extremely good progress in trying to help businesses," he said. "There’s so many other things that businesses need to have. This would have been a death note, would have been the nail in the coffin.”
Jacobs said the progressive tax isn’t fair to business men and women.
“We can’t continue to tax and tax and tax; was the highest combined tax state in the United States. If you continue to tax the people they leave. It’s estimated 95,000 jobs will be lost from that tax alone that’s 18 billion dollars in money.”
We asked Jacobs if he’ll offer solutions after he’s sworn into office in January.
“You have a lot of money in Medicaid in undocumented and a lot of money going into abortions," he said.
Illinois tax will remain at the flat tax rate of 4.9 percent.
