Southeast Mo. counties reporting record voter turnout

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri counties are reporting record voter turnout.
According to Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk, the county saw the largest voter turnout with 40,517.
She said the county’s record was in 2008 with 73.42 percent.
Other record turnouts include:
- Perry County - 72.65 percent
- Scott County - 68.68 percent
- Butler County - 69.69 percent
- New Madrid County - 70.57 percent
- Bollinger County - 69.21 percent
Overall in Missouri, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said unofficial results showed about 70 percent of the roughly 4.3 million registered Missourians voted in the general election.
Many counties also saw a large jump in registered voters for the 2020 presidential election.
Clark Summers said the county had more registered voters than we have ever had with 55,350.
