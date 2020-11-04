Southeast Missouri sets new record for adoptions, despite COVID-19 challenges

“We are very proud of the dedication of the Department of Social Services, foster care case management partners, the courts, and adoptive parents who worked exceptionally hard this past year to ensure 1,740 Missouri children across the state now have a loving and supportive adoptive family. They remained focused on the needs of these children, regardless of what was going on around them. Missourians can do amazing things when we come together for a common cause."

Governor and First Lady Parson