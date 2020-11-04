Southeast Missouri sets new record for adoptions, despite COVID-19 challenges

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri set a new record for adoptions this year.
A total of 418 children found their forever families, an increase of 57 from last year.
The region, and Dunklin, Howell, Iron, New Madrid, Oregon, Phelps, and St. Francis Counties all set a five-year high.
“We would also like to give special recognition to the 418 adoptions in Southeast Missouri. During one of the most challenging times for our state, our partners pulled out all the stops, and that achievement is nothing short of incredible,” Governor and First Lady Parson continued.
November is National Adoption Month, and there are currently 1,579 deserving children and youth in Missouri foster care searching for a forever family.
The Missouri Adoption Heart Gallery features profiles of some of these children.
To become an adoptive parent you must:
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Complete a child abuse/neglect check and criminal record check including fingerprints
- Be in good health, both physically and mentally
- Have a stable income
- Be willing to participate in and complete a free training and assessment process
- Be part of a professional team willing to voice perspectives and concerns
- Be willing to partner with the child’s family
