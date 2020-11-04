S7HD reports 43 more COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 43 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 40s, one female 50s
- Hardin County: One female 50s, one male 60s, one female 70s
- Johnson County: One female 20s, one male 20s, two females 30s, two males 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 males 50s, 1 male 60s
- Massac County: One female 20s one female 30s, two males 50s, one female 60s, one male 80s
- Pope County: One female 30s, one female 50s
- Pulaski County: Two males 20s, one female 40s, one male 50s, one female 60s
- Union County: One female 10s, three females 20s, one female 30s, two males 30s, two males 40s, three males 50s, and one female 80s
There are 1,236 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,965 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are 700 active cases in the region and 26 people have died.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.