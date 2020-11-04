Saint Francis Foundation, Uptown Jackson collect over $1,470 for cancer screenings during Pinktoberfest

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The businesses in Uptown Jackson, partnered with the Saint Francis Foundation, collated a total of $1,477.09 for free cancer screenings for patients during Pinktoberfest.
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization for hosted the Shop-Wine-Dine-Pink Up Uptown Jackson “Pinktoberfest” event on Saturday, October 3.
Cobblestone Corner, Fringe Boutique, High Street Station, Scentsy Independent Consultant - Jess Girard, Stiched and Stamped, Summers Lane Boutique, The Teal Coyote, The Ground-A-Bout, Tractors Classic American Grill and Vitality Market all donated a portion of their proceeds to Pink Up.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization matched up to $250 of sales
Sweetheart Florist decorated Uptown Jackson with beautiful bows and floral hanging arrangements.
Proceeds raised provide free cancer screenings to individuals in need.
