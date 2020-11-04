Record breaking voter turn out in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the voter turnout this year is record breaking. There are over 55,000 registered voters and over 40,000 took part in voting.
“The largest numbers of voters that have voted at one election in Cape county was this time,” she said.
She added, “It was exciting to see we had so many people who were first time registrations and people who voted for the first time.”
While Cape County had a 73 percent turnout rate, other counties in the Heartland also saw new record highs.
In other parts of Missouri, Perry County saw 72 percent of voters, and in Kentucky, Ballard County had a 64 percent turnout.
Over in Illinois, Williamson County saw a 71 percent turnout this year just one percent higher than 2018.
Although this is the percentage right now, she predicts it will go up by November 10th.
“The numbers that we gave for unofficial were all of the ballots that we have received up until this point so anything for the provisional ballots or military will be added in at certification so actually that percentage could go up just a little bit,” she said.
She believes the current issues in our country really peaked a lot of interest this election.
“I think this is a very important election people have been very excited about it talking about the future of our county,” she said.
Even with a lot of people, Summers said everything went smoothly because of volunteers like Justin Kottabi. He volunteered to drive people to the polls.
"I did see a couple of lines at a couple of places two of places were actually in and out, " he said.
Kottabi said he’s glad more people exercised their right to vote.
“For me I think it’s a beautiful thing I could’ve asked for more I encourage people every year or every election to get out and vote,” he said.
