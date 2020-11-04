Rats loose in Heartland community

CHARELSTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of residents who reside on the west end of Charleston have been complaining of a rat infestation.
For the past few weeks, they say rats are on the loose and infiltrating their neighborhood.
“Now we have a rat infestation in our neighborhood, because their hungry and the house is condemned and empty,” said Charleston resident Sharie Davis. “They are big rats, very strong, and they do work their way in.”
She said she no longer feels safe as long as their running free about the neighborhood. “They’re starting to come into our homes, vehicles and bother our pets.”
The residence is located on Cleveland street in Charleston where neighbors say the rodents are coming from.
“I have seen them in my driveway several times. And we have had at least 2 to come into my home within the last week,” said Davis.
Davis stated she has reached out to the city but they haven’t been much help. “So pretty much the whole neighborhood is trying to figure out what we can do and we’re trying to stick together about this situation.”
Charleston Animal Control said the city has officially condemned the property and is actively working to tear the property down.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.