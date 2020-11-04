Perry Co., Ill. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:08 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Since Sunday, November 1, 2020, the Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 41 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to five hundred and forty-nine 549.

The diagnosed individuals include:

  • 1 male under the age of 5 years
  • 2 females under the age of 20
  • 3 males under the age of 20
  • 2 females in their 20s
  • 2 males in their 20s
  • 3 females in their 30s
  • 2 males in their 30s
  • 7 females in their 40s
  • 2 males in their 40s
  • 1 female in her 50s
  • 2 males in their 50s
  • 2 females in their 60s
  • 4 males in their 60s
  • 2 females in their 70s
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 4 males in their 80s
  • 1 female in her 90s

The summary of the 549 confirmed cases are:

  • 107 active cases
  • 426 released from isolation
  • 16 deaths

