Perry Co., Ill. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Since Sunday, November 1, 2020, the Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 41 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to five hundred and forty-nine 549.
The diagnosed individuals include:
- 1 male under the age of 5 years
- 2 females under the age of 20
- 3 males under the age of 20
- 2 females in their 20s
- 2 males in their 20s
- 3 females in their 30s
- 2 males in their 30s
- 7 females in their 40s
- 2 males in their 40s
- 1 female in her 50s
- 2 males in their 50s
- 2 females in their 60s
- 4 males in their 60s
- 2 females in their 70s
- 1 male in his 70s
- 4 males in their 80s
- 1 female in her 90s
The summary of the 549 confirmed cases are:
- 107 active cases
- 426 released from isolation
- 16 deaths
