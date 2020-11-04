Mo. voters approve Amendment 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Amendment 3 passed on Tuesday, November 3.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, 1,470,148 voted yes and 1,411,538 voted no.
Amendment 3 would amend Article III of the Missouri Constitution to change some things from Amendment 1 that was passed in 2018, including:
- State would use bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor for legislative redistricting and get rid of the nonpartisan state demographer that was created by Amendment 1 when it was approved in 2018
- Bipartisan commissions would be renamed the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission and the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission. Each would have 20 members
- Change the criteria used to draw district maps
- Change the threshold of lobbyists' gifts from $5 to $0 and lower the campaign contribution limit for state senate campaigns from $2,500 to $2,400
