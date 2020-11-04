Graves County Health Department announces 55 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced 55 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 991.
“The spread of COVID-19 in our county is more numerous than what it was in July when we had 300 cases.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“This is an unreal number of positive cases for the last two days. Many of these could have been prevented easily.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
