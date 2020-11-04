Gov. Beshear renews face covering mandate for another 30 days; 113,009 cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a virtual briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4.
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order to renew the state’s face coverings mandate for another 30 days and signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills.
The current executive order is set to expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. The new order will be effective for 30 days beginning Nov. 5.
“Our number of hospitalized people goes up every day. These are a lot of Kentuckians who are fighting for their lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s keep lighting our homes up green. There’s a lot of pain out there and it’s hitting everybody. We’re thinking of every family, whether we know you or we don’t. We hurt with you and we grieve with you.”
The governor reported top counties with the most positive cases as of Wednesday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Warren, Laurel, McCracken and Boone.
You can click here for red zone counties for this week.
“One of the concerns we have related to hospitals is not that we will first run out of bed space but that we may not have enough health care workers to staff all those beds,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 113,009 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 4.
KDPH also reported a total of 1,514 deaths and 19,667 recoveries.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 6.30 percent.
Currently, 2,136,109 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
