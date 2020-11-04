2020 Gold Glove Award winners announced

(KFVS) - The Gold Glove Award winners for 2020 have been announced, and a few St. Louis Cardinals made the cut.
A NL winner, Kolten Wong, scored his second consecutive award.
Tyler O’Neil, was granted his first Gold Glover Award after he racked up nine defensive runs saved in left field.
Evan White also took home a Gold Glove Award. This 24-year-old had seven defensive runs saved, two more than any other AL first baseman.
Anthony Rizzo did not have the best year at the plate, but had a rock solid defense. This Gold Glove was his fourth in the last five years.
Cesar Hernandez had a strong debut year. He finished the season with six defensive runs saved.
J.P. Crawford was the second best AL shortstop with six defensive runs saved.
Javier Báez may have struggled in the batter’s box, but his defense was superb. Among NL shortstops, he finished behind only Fernando Tatis Jr.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first year as a full-time infielder was a success.
Nolan Arenado claimed his eighth Gold Glove. This is the second-longest streak to start a career in MLB history, only behind Ichiro Suzuki’s 10.
Alex Gordon, who retired at the end of the season, took home his eighth Gold Glove.
Luis Robert, a rookie, was third among Al center fielders, with eight defense runs saved.
Trent Grisham was bestowed his first Gold Glove. He has seven defense runs saved.
Joey Gallo excels not only at batting, but with defense as well. Gallo scored 12 defense runs saved.
Mookie Betts took home his fifth straight Gold Glove after switching leagues. He scored 11 defense runs saved.
Roberto Pérez led all AL catchers with sec defense runs saved.
Tucker Barnhart claimed his second Gold Glove. He led all major league catchers with nine defense runs saved.
Griffin Canning notched three defense runs saved, he tied with Nathan Eovaldi for the most among AL hurlers.
Max Fried was undefeated with 2.25 ERA in his 11 starts this season, and led all pitchers with five defense runs saved.
