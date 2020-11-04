Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 38 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 38 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
The health department said a woman in her 70s from Williamson County was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Amber Ruch | November 4, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 2:25 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, November 4.

The health department said a woman in her 70s from Williamson County was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away.

The newly confirmed cases include:

Franklin County

  • Females - One tween, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s
  • Males - Two in their 30s

Williamson County

  • Females - One toddler, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s
  • Males - One toddler, one teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in their 80s

Currently, there have been a total of 2,234 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, including 65 deaths and 1,362 recoveries. In Franklin County, there is a total of 1,189 cases, 12 deaths and 702 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.