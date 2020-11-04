First Alert: Warm trend continues

(KFVS) -High clouds are beginning to move into the Heartland.
These clouds will keep temperatures from falling fast this evening with much of the Heartland remaining in the middle to upper 50s during the evening hours.
Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy as high clouds continue to move across the area.
The sun will shine through these clouds at times making it appear partly sunny for most of the day.
Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The weekend is looking very nice across the Heartland.
We will see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.