Egyptian Health Department reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 24 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, and White County has six new COVID-19 cases.
Saline County has had a total of 768 lab confirmed positives, including 13 deaths.
White County has had a total of 342 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 147 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
