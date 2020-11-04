Egyptian Health Department reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

Egyptian Health Department reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
By Ashley Smith | November 4, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 4:05 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 24 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 15 new COVID-19 cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, and White County has six new COVID-19 cases.

Saline County has had a total of 768 lab confirmed positives, including 13 deaths.

White County has had a total of 342 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 147 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

