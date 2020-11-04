Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On November 2, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of William and Fountain.
Officers responded, searched the area on foot, and remained in the area for continued patrols.
Shortly after, Patrolman Brotz observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the 300-block of North Fountain.
Patrolman Brotz conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, observed evidence of drug distribution in plain sight and detained the occupant, Gene Tyrone Wren, a 41-year-old male from Cape Girardeau.
Throughout the investigation and subsequent search of the vehicle, Patrolman Brotz recovered six bags of methamphetamine, weighing 24 grams; 101 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and a four gram bag of MDMA; two grams of heroin; a loaded DPMS AR-15 rifle; a loaded Intratec 9mm; and additional drug distribution paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
A warrant was issued on Wren for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of MDMA, distribution of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Gene Tyrone Wren is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office where he is being held on a $25,000.00 cash only bond.
