Cape Girardeau Co. sees largest one-day increase with 102 new COVID-19 cases
Cape Girardeau 11/4/2020 (Source: Cape Girardeau)
By Ashley Smith | November 4, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:28 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Health Department is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases in the county, the largest one day increase the county has seen.

This brings the total to 3,312 cases.

2,820 people have recovered, and 53 have died.

Currently there are 439 active cases.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Health Center stated in a post, “This is concerning because as you all know the increase in cases leads to an increase in hospitalizations, which leads to an increase in deaths.”

