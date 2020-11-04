Calm and Slightly Warmer Morning

Not a bad start to Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s and clear skies. There will be a lot of sunshine once again today with light upper level clouds starting to move in. Thicker clouds will become more widespread by the evening through Thursday. However, it still is looking great today with temperatures in the low 70s.
Tonight, we warm even more into the mid and upper 40s. Slightly above average temperatures hold for the rest of the week with more low 70s in store for the weekend. We will stay dry for the rest of this week into the weekend, but we are watching for rain early next week.
-Lisa
