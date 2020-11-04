Blanchard Elementary students vote in cookie election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The election results are in for students at Blanchard Elementary, and the winner is sweet.
When the presidential election rolls around every four years, the elementary students cast their ballots for the cookie of their choice.
First grade teacher Shannon Clubb said Tuesday students chose between chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and sugar cookies and chocolate chip wins every election.
“They all know that their parents could vote, so to find out that this was a kids only election, yeah it helps them find their voice from a very young age,” Clubb said.
Clubb also said the cookie election started in 2008 and is something the students look forward to.
McDonalds donated the cookies to the pre-k through fourth graders.
